Man appears in court in connection with New Year's Day incident at Boston supermarket

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

A man has been charged in connection with an incident that took place at a supermarket in Boston in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawid Wiatrowski, 36, of Bradford Road, Boston, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (January 11).

He has been charged with:

criminal damage

an act with intent to cause an explosion likely to endanger life

possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

affray (using or threatening unlawful violence towards another, where the conduct is such it would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for their personal safety)

All four are alleged to have taken place in Boston on Wednesday, January 1.

The criminal damage is alleged to have taken place at Aldi, in Queen Street, and involved a window.

Wiatrowski was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates’ again on Friday (January 24).