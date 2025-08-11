Man appears in court on drug and firearm offences

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
Lincoln Magistrates' Court
Lincoln Magistrates' Court
A 49-year-old man from Dorrington, near Sleaford has been charged with firearm and drug offences.

According to Lincolnshire police, Allan Barrass, 49, of Main Street, Dorrington was charged on Thursday (August 7) with possession of a firearm, supply of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, production and supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Barrass appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday (August 8) where he was remanded until the next hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on September 8.

