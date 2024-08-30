The trial at Lincoln Crown Court is expected to last five days.

A man charged with attempted murder following an alleged shooting in Little Steeping today (Friday) appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

The hearing follows an incident in which a man in his 30s was injured in the leg after a shotgun had been fired in the Thorpe Bank area of the village near Spilsby on Saturday, May 25.

At the time Lincolnshire Police said the alleged victim's injuries were initially not though to be serious, but the court heard they are now considered life-changing.

Michael Watling, 37, of Guard House Avenue, Keighley, was later charged with attempted murder.

Watling was remanded into custody after appearing before magistrates and entered a not guilty plea at Lincoln Crown Court.

Prosecution barrister Jeremay Janes said no decision had yet been made with regard to charging anyone else in connection with the incident.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on November 11.

The trial is expected to last five days.