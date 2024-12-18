Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following crash near Boston
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a collision near Boston in March, Lincolnshire Police has said.
Asen Kurtev, 46, of Carlton Road, Boston, was also charged with four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the force said in a statement today (Wednesday, December 18).
The charges relate to a collision that took place on the A16, near Kirton, on Monday, March 4, and involved the death of a 39-year-old woman.
Kurtev is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court in relation to the charges on January 22.