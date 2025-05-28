Man charged with murder in relation to death of nine-year-old girl in Boston in 2022

Lincoln Crown Court.

A man is to appear at Lincoln Crown Court in connection with the death of a nine-year-old girl in Boston three years ago.

Lilia Valutyte was playing with a hola hoop outside the shop where her mother was working in Fountain Lane, Boston, when she suffered a single stab wound to the chest during the evening of July 28, 2022.

Deividas Skebas, 25, formerly of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder in relation to the death.

On Thursday (May 22), an adminstrative hearing before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court was told Skebas will appear before the same court on July 28.

Skebas, who was represented by defence barrister John McNally, was not in court for the hearing.

Following Lilia's death dozens of flowers and other tributes were left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl.

A service of reflection and prayer was also held at St Botolph's Church.