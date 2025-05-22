Man convicted of rape and other sexual offences is jailed for 20 years

Jailed - Gary Ward, of Grimsby. Photo: Lincs Police

A man found guilty of 16 sexual offences – including seven charges of rape – has been jailed for 20 years.

Gary Ward of Grimsby was sentenced for his crimes when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, May 21.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the 69-year-old committed the offences in the Louth area and was immediately remanded to serve his jail term.

Police stated that at the conclusion of the hearing, the judge said Ward had conducted a ‘campaign of rape’ and caused ‘severe damage’.

The judge heaped praise on the victim and said the ‘courage they have shown taking the matter to police and seeing the trial through cannot be overstated’.

Ward was given an unlimited sexual harm prevention order, as well as an unlimited restraining order alongside his prison sentence.

After the sentencing, Detective Constable Katherine Brennan said the sentence reflected the serious nature of the crimes and praised those involved in bringing Ward to justice.

She said Ward's crimes caused great pain and distress:

“He showed an utter disregard for his victim’s humanity and treated them in a way that is wholly unacceptable and shameful,” she said.

“The depravity of his crimes is reflected in the sentence he has been given today, which I hope will bring his victim some closure.

“I can’t stress how much courage it took for them to come forward and without their bravery we would not have achieved the justice we have today.

“Thanks to their efforts, and of those working in Lincolnshire Police, Ward is off the streets.

“I’d particularly like to highlight the great work carried out by the case officer and Independent Sexual Violence Advisor – their contribution cannot be overstated.

“I hope this sends out a strong message to both victims and perpetrators – we will fight for justice to be served.”