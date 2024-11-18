Man given five-year sentence for attempted rape in Boston

Keith Lindop, 20, of Station Street, Boston.

A 20-year-old man has been given a five-year sentence for an attempted rape in Boston.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Lindop, of Station Street, Boston, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (November 15), having already pleaded guilty to the offence, plus a separate charge of actual bodily harm.

In a statement released following the case, Lincolnshire Police provided an account of the investigation that led to Lindop’s arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said it was alerted to the offence shortly after 3.15am on Sunday, June 22, by a 999 call from a member of the public.

Officers attended and spoke to the victim, who had been attacked in the car park in George Street.

Following the attack, the force drafted in expertise from across the force and appeal was launched within hours, using an image captured from CCTV.

Lindop’s name was put forward by multiple members of the public and positive IDs came from multiple sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “In order to build up the vital evidence to place Lindop at the scene of the crime, officers trawled hours of CCTV captured from nine separate cameras, which traced Lindop from before, during and after the attack.

“Injuries found on his body also correlated with the victim’s account. Swabs taken from both the victim and suspect provided the critical forensic link that helped secure this conviction, bringing Lindop to justice.

“Our Tactical Support Team also helped complete searches of the area where the attack took place and house-to-house enquiries, while also attending to a number of other incidents that had taken place at a similar time.

“Crime Scene Investigators worked on the scene to put together the essential forensic strategies that were so crucial for the meticulous collation of evidence. The crucial evidence that secured the suspect’s arrest came from our Protecting Vulnerable Persons officers completing the CCTV enquiries and finding a still on CCTV to put out in the media release, which resulted in his identification. Our Evidence Management Unit compiled a meticulous compilation of all the CCTV which showed the suspect’s movement from start to finish which was pivotal in bringing this predator to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindop was sentenced to serve five years in a Young Offenders’ Institution. He was also handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, to be imposed when he is released. Lindop was also handed a 24-week sentence for actual bodily harm, to run concurrently.

Det Con Sarah Oliver, the officer in charge of the case, said: “Lindop is a predatory and dangerous individual in the way that he watched and followed the victim. He was excessively violent during the attack. It was down to the courage and determination that the young woman showed in standing up to him that she managed to escape.”

Boston Neighbourhood Policing’s Inspector Ian Cotton said: “This really was excellent work from our officers, working all hours to bring this dangerous offender to justice.

“No woman should go through what this survivor did.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority and there should be no hiding place for those who prey on women. If you feel unsafe in an environment locally, we want to hear about it. You can report through Streetsafe or contact your local policing team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was also issued by Lincolnshire Police: If you are a survivor of rape or sexual assault, you can find help and links to support organisations in our advice and information section – help and support is available regardless of if you decide to report to us. You can find information here on how to report rape or sexual assault

We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG). You can find out more about our work towards building trust and confidence; relentlessly pursuing perpetrators; and ensuring safer spaces for women in public places. Follow the link to our dedicated VAWG section.

If there is any public place in Lincolnshire where you don’t feel safe, you can tell us where, and why, using StreetSafe – it’s quick, simple and anonymous and the information you provide is used by us and partners to address issues identified.

You may also be interested in Hollie Guard – a free personal safety app for your phone. If you ever feel threatened, you can send out an alert via the app, letting your nominated contacts know your location.