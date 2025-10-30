Man in court over theft of over £350 worth of goods from Skegness shops

Robert Grayson. Photo: Lincs Police

A man who stole from local businesses has been banned from all Skegness shops bar one, for two years, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Robert Grayson, 32, from Quebec Road, Mablethorpe, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (October 30).

Police say Grayson was charged with six counts of stealing from Boots, Marks and Spencer, Sugersweet, Heron Foods, Savers and Co-op. His stolen haul included nine steaks, seven joints of beef, five boxes of chocolates, four gift sets, three face creams and confectionery, worth a total of £377.26.

He pleaded guilty at the hearing and was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order for two years; this bans him from every shop and shop car park in Skegness, apart from Morrisons supermarket. He also has to pay compensation for the full amount of items that he stole (£377.26). He was also given a Drug Rehabilitation Order and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

PC Andy Taylor, of Skegness Response Team, commented afterwards: “The sentence of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) is a significant step forward in managing thefts in the town. This outcome wasn't just about enforcement regarding the recent thefts; it’s about intervention and prevention. Our response and neighbourhood teams work together with local businesses to reduce crime and offending. This successful outcome demonstrates our commitment to that work.

“CBOs provide clear boundaries in an attempt to de-escalate offending; any breaches of an order will be taken seriously, and suspects will be dealt with robustly."