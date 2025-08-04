Man in custody on allegations of multiple counts of burglary and fraud in Boston and Skegness

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

A man is being held in custody after appearing in court faced with multiple counts of burglary and fraud.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Perry, 52, of no fixed address, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Courton Friday in connection with the alleged incidents reported to have taken place between May and July at various premises in the Skegness and Boston areas.

John Perry, 52, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Perry has been charged with:

On 19 May, having entered the private staff office of the White Hart Hotel, High Street, Boston as a trespasser, reportedly stealing a handbag and contents to an unknown value.

On 20 May, having entered a private session area of County Care on Algitha Road, Skegness, as a trespasser, reportedly stealing a rucksack and contents to the value of £30.

On 28 May, having entered the private staff desk area of Elysium, Victoria Road, Skegness as a trespasser, reportedly stealing a handbag and contents to the value of £420.

On 7 June, having entered the upstairs bar area of Wolfies Wine bar, South Parade, Skegness, as a trespasser, outside of opening hours, where he is reported to have stolen a bottle of Champagne to the value of £90, and also having entered the same premises on 9 June with intent to steal. Later committing fraud by false representation, reportedly using a bank card belonging to another person for the amount of £83.60.

On 9 June, having entered the private reception desk area of Body and Sole on Algitha Road, Skegness, as a trespasser, reportedly stealing a purse and contents to an unknown value.

On 12 June, having entered the Beacon Medical Practice in Skegness as a trespasser, reportedly stealing a purse containing £30 cash.

On 11 June, having committed fraud by false representation, reportedly using a bank card belonging to another person for the amount of £56.75.

On 22 June, having entered the Dunelm store in Boston as a trespasser, reportedly stealing a purse and contents of unknown value.

On 24 June, having entered Burton Lodge Dental practice in Boston as a trespasser, reportedly stealing £120 in cash from the till.

On 25 June, having entered Boston Chiropractic practice, in Boston as a trespasser, reportedly stealing a purse and contents to the value of £600.

On 30 July, having attempted to enter Burton House, Wainfleet Road, Boston with intent to steal.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date.