Man jailed after strangling ex-girlfriend in caravan attack at Tattershall Lakes

A man who beat and strangled his former partner in a caravan at the Tattershall Lakes holiday park has been jailed for two years.

Daniel West, 37, squeezed his ex-girlfriend's throat until she thought she was going to pass out during the late-night attack at the park on Friday, December 20 last year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the victim was unable to report the assaults straight away because West took her mobile phone during a row over a photograph she had posted on social media.

Police were eventually called at 6am after the woman escaped from the caravan and drove to the site security office, the court was told.

Daniel West, who was jailed for two years after strangling his former girlfriend in an assault at the Tattershall Lakes holiday park. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire Police)

West was "clearly in drink" when police went to see him at the caravan, and he spat at one of the officers as he was placed in the back of a custody van. He later urinated in his police cell.

When the victim attended hospital, she was found to have suffered a broken rib.

In an impact statement, which was read out in court, she said she felt trapped when West began the attack by punching her in the toilet of their caravan.

She described being kicked to the ribs and head, and then West squeezing her throat in the bedroom.

The Tattershall Lakes holiday and caravan park, where the attack took place. (PHOTO BY: Booking.com)

"I thought I was going to pass out," she explained.

The court heard that West, of no fixed address, had been remanded in custody since his arrest.

West pleaded guilty to assault by beating, assaulting an emergency worker, intentional strangulation and criminal damage on December 20.

He also admitted breaching a two-month, suspended jail sentence, passed in March last year for offences of malicious communication and assaulting an emergency worker.

Sam Lowne, defending West, admitted the relationship was "toxic" at times.

"This is a relationship where both parties can spark matters,” Mr Lowne said. “But in no way does this justify violence.

"He would agree it is sensible for both of them not to continue and would welcome a restraining order."

A restraining order was duly made by the court, preventing West having any contact with the victim for ten years.

Passing sentence, Recorder James Bide-Thomas said West placed his arm across the woman's throat and suffocated her.

Recorder Bide-Thomas told him: "As a result, she nearly lost consciousness and you prevented her from leaving."