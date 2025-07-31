Man summoned to court after fatal collision near Swaton
A 27-year-old man has been summoned to court following the death of a woman in a collision on the A52 near Swaton.
George Rowledge, of Fennell Road, Spalding, is accused of causing death by careless driving.
The summons follows an investigation into a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday, October 4 2023 on the A52 near Swaton which sadly led to the death of a 19-year-old woman.
Rowledge has also been summoned for three offences of causing serious injury by careless driving arising from the same collision.
Rowledge is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 28, 2025.