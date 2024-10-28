Maksim Iliev, 36, of Union Street, Boston.

A man who murdered a Boston bartender by striking him to the head with a baseball bat has today (Monday, October 28) been jailed for life.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maksim Iliev, 36, will serve a minimum of 17 years in prison following the attack against dad-of-one Adrian Whiting, 35.

Iliev's long-term partner, Katya Tsoneva, 35, was also jailed for two years, after she helped to gather belongings and fund a plane ticket for his escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Whiting was deliberately hit over the head after he went to the door of the Carpenters Arms, his place of work, to ward off Iliev, who was rowing with Tsoneva in the street.

A picture of Adi Whiting, of Boston, released by Lincolnshire Police at the time of Iliev's conviction.

Harrowing CCTV showed Iliev disarming Mr Whiting of his own baseball bat and then striking him twice.

Mr Whiting was not due to work that evening, but had gone to the pub to help with a technical problem.

Both Mr Whiting's partner and the couple's young child were inside the pub when Iliev delivered the fatal blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Whiting never recovered from the strike and died 10 days later in hospital.

Iliev, of Union Street, Boston, denied murder following the attack on January 14, but was found guilty after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in July.

Tsoneva was also convicted of assisting an offender between January 13 and 25.

Jurors heard Tsoneva returned to an address that she shared with Iliev to pack items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then used cash and jewellery to help fund a flight out of the UK, but Iliev, a Bulgarian national, was detained with luggage as he tried to catch a flight from Luton Airport.

Jonathan Cox, prosecuting, said: “He was arrested just minutes away from fleeing the jurisdiction.”

Mr Cox also read out a victim impact statement from Mr Whiting's mother, Debbie Paul, who described her son as an ‘exceptional father’.

Ms Paul said her son would do ‘anything for anyone’, whether it be his son, fiancée, mother, sibling, friends or strangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are left wondering how someone who has done so much, not just for his friends and family, but for all his charities, can be punished in this way,” Ms Paul added.

Ms Paul also emphasised how Mr Whiting's son had now been robbed of a father.

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst said any provocation from Mr Whiting was limited and he did not accept Iliev was acting in self-defence at any stage.

“Adrian Whiting acted in an extremely public-spirited manner and went to the front door of the pub. What he observed was the argument,” Judge Hirst said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Hirst emphasised Mr Whiting was a slight man, weighing just eight stone, and he was easily disarmed by the bigger man, Iliev.

“The tug of war was not a serious contest,” Judge Hirst added.

“The second blow was severe against a defenceless man with his back turned,” Judge Hirst told Iliev.

Iliev was warned that once he has served his minimum term, there is no gurantee he will be released from jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Hirst said Tsoneva found herself in a difficult position and made the wrong decision.

“She could either help her partner or do the right thing,” Judge Hirst stressed.

“This strikes at the very heart of the criminal justice system.”

Jurors heard Mr Whiting went to the pub shortly after 10pm on January 14 to help his partner, who also worked in the bar, taking the couple's young child in a pushchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cox said just one customer was in the pub when they heard Iliev and Tsoneva, who lived nearby, arguing in the street.

Mr Whiting’s partner described the male as ‘screaming’, and Tsoneva appeared to be backing off towards the pub.

CCTV then showed Mr Whiting stepping onto the pavement.

“He is clearly telling them (the couple) to clear off, to take their argument elsewhere,” Mr Cox said. “Mr Iliev took exception to Mr Whiting getting involved.”

Footage then showed Mr Whiting returning to the inside of the pub and taking the metal bat from a cleaning cupboard which he prodded at Iliev.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Whiting's intention was to use it (the bat) as a means to further warn off Iliev,” Mr Cox said.

Jurors heard Iliev placed two hands on the bat, and then ‘almost’ lifted Mr Whiting off his feet

Mr Cox said the first reaction of Iliev once he was in possession of the bat was to raise it and strike Mr Whiting as tried to scramble to his feet.

The first blow landed towards the back of Mr Whiting, but after a short pause Iliev adopted a strong base and delivered a second blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Summers KC, mitigating for Iliev, said he had come to the UK to work hard and had no previous convictions.

Miss Summers argued it was a significant mitigating factor that it was Mr Whiting who first produced the bat.

“This incident was spontaneous and once it started very short lived,” Miss Summers told the court.

Miss Summers added it was possible that Iliev had been acting in self-defence until he delivered the second blow.

In mitigation for Tsoneva, the court was told her actions in helping Iliev to flee the country occurred before it was a murder investigation.