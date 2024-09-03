Lincoln Crown Court

A Skegness man who admitted punching his own mother was given a community sentence after spending three months in custody.

Floyd Cardwell, 22, pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault on his mother when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

David Eager, prosecuting, said both incidents took place at the home of Cardwell's mother in Drummond Road, Skegness, and were captured on CCTV.

Mr Eager played footage of both incidents in court and said the first assault took place on 13 May when Cardwell could be seen pushing his mother in a corridor outside her kitchen.

The second assault happened just a week later on 21 May when Cardwell could be seen punching his mother three times during an argument in her kitchen.

Mr Eager said the prosecution was not supported by Cardwell's mother but each assault could be clearly seen on the CCTV.

"Clearly the victim is in her own home," Mr Eager added.

The court heard Cardwell, who had no previous convictions, suffered from mental health difficulties and had already spent 94 days on remand in jail.

Stefan Fox, mitigating, told the court Cardwell had spent a signicant time in prison already and urged the judge to make a short community sentence.

"He is plainly a well thought of young man," Mr Fox said. "A community order will give him the help and support he needs."

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst said he accepted the victim had been put in an impossible situation after she was assaulted by her own son.

Judge Hirst told Cardwell the second assault occured when he was sat in the way as his mother tried to prepare food in her own kitchen.

"As shown in the footage you punched her three times in the face," Judge Hirst added.

But Judge Hirst said passing a short jail sentence would only result in Cardwell's immediate release from prison because of the time he had already served.

Cardwell was sentenced to a 12 month community order and must complete a six month drug rehabilitation order and 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Judge Hirst warned Cardwell he could still be sent back to jail if he breached the order.

"I hope Mr Cardwell you don't behave in this way again in the future," Judge Hirst added.