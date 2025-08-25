MP calls for longer sentence for woman driver who caused two deaths

Natasha Allarakhia, 36. Sentenced to 10 years in prison. Photo: Lincs Police

The MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham has written to the Attorney General asking to review the sentence of a woman driver jailed for causing the deaths of two young men and injuring their two friends in a crash near North Rauceby.

Natasha Allarakhia, 36, of Turner Crescent, Norwich was sentenced to 10 years in prison and banned from driving for 12 and a half years on Monday, September 18, at Lincoln Crown Court for two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Local MP Dr Caroline Johnson is now saying that this sentence is too lenient and is calling for a review by the Attorney General.

She said: “Allarakhia was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She may only serve two-thirds of that term.

Natasha Allarakhia. Photo: Lincs Police

“Victims’ families and many members of the public believe the sentence does not reflect the seriousness of the crime. I agree, it does not.”

She added: “I have asked the Attorney General for a review of this sentence imposed on Allarakhia as it does not reflect the severity of her crimes, nor the damage inflicted on the victims’ families and the wider community.”

The tragic road traffic collision near North Rauceby on June 20, 2024 claimed the lives of driver William Ray, aged 17, and Eddie Shore, aged 18. Passenger Jack Prince, aged 18, underwent two operations and sustained serious injuries. He and Luke Wood, aged 18, bear the psychological scars from the impact of this tragedy. They were all friends from Carre’s Grammar School.

The families of William and Eddie described them as young men who brought joy to everyone around them. Their sudden loss has left a deep void in their homes and in the wider community.

Will Ray, left, and Eddie Shore, right, and floral tributes at the scene of the collision near North Rauceby last year.

Allarakhia was said in court to have been driving with her children and partner in the car, reaching speeds of 96 mph in a 60mph zone. It was stated that she failed to heed traffic warnings of temporary traffic lights up ahead, smashing into Mr Ray’s stationary Ford Fiesta at the lights having only applied the brakes two seconds beforehand and had been sipping from a can of alcohol during the journey, as well as allowing her seven year old child to ride without a seatbelt at times.

Dr Johnson said: “Her actions led to the collision that ended two young lives, and caused lasting physical/psychological harm to two of their friends.”

She noted that Allarakhia also had previous driving convictions and had lied about who was driving to police at the scene.

Dr Johnson felt insufficient weight had been given to the aggravating factors: “It demonstrates a contemptible disregard for the victims, for the criminal process and for anyone else involved.”

She argued that new sentencing powers introduced in 2022 for causing death by dangerous driving could mean a sentence of 12 to 18 years and should be applied for a disregard for the rules of the road. She added that in other incidents around that time she had also avoided giving her details to officers and that no leniency should be given for her guilty plea.