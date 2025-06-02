Prison for Sleaford shopkeeper who stashed illegal cigarettes in jigsaw boxes

Lincolnshire Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police officers raided the store. Photo: :LCC

A shopkeeper with stores in Sleaford and Cheltenham has been sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay £11,700 in costs thanks to a Trading Standards investigation.

Lincolnshire Police officers seized thousands of illegal vapes and cigarettes in raids at Karwan Dewari Khatab’s Fresh Fruit and Grocery store on Southgate in Sleaford between September 2023 and February 2024, when the shop was closed by court order.

According to Lincolnshire Trading Standards, in total, some 5,405 illicit cigarettes and vapes were seized, along with 3.45kg of hand rolling tobacco. Some of the items were even stashed in jigsaw boxes.

In a statement, Trading Standards said Mr Khatab was sentenced for the offences at his Sleaford and Cheltenham shops at Lincoln Crown Court on May 29 2025.

Commenting on the prosecution, Andy Wright, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is the latest in a long line of brilliant results in our fight against the scourge of counterfeit tobacco and the criminals behind this unlawful trade.

“The severity of this prosecution – a prison sentence and a hefty fine – shows just how seriously these offences continue to be taken and should act as a warning to any unscrupulous traders who choose to put residents at risk in their pursuit of profit.

“Offending at Mr Khatab’s Sleaford store was brazen, with a member of staff caught red handed attempting to sell an illegal vape to an underage child in front of a police officer. These vapes exceeded the legal puff limit by several thousand and can be a dangerous gateway to a lifetime of nicotine addiction.

“More offences took place at his Cheltenham shop, where counterfeit cigarettes were sold during all 27 test purchases that were made.”

“We are very grateful for the proactive support provided by Lincolnshire Police and partners. The sale of these products is a blight across Lincolnshire’s town centres, but by working together we continue to take strong enforcement action and protect the safety of residents.”

Mr Khatab’s case is the latest high-profile prosecution secured by Lincolnshire Trading Standards and follows that of shopkeeper Ismail Amin, who in March this year was sentenced to more than three years in prison and ordered to pay £20,000 in costs for selling the same illegal products in Boston and two other counties.

More than 135 shops have been hit with closure orders across Lincolnshire in the past two years.

Trading Standards officers say residents can help by reporting instances of illegal tobacco sales or associated criminality. Reporting helps to build a better intelligence picture, to better evidence criminal activity, and to proactively disrupt organised criminals.

Call Crimestoppers today: 0800 555 111, or give information online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information