Seven summoned to court in connection with fatal collision in Lincolnshire

Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 10:13 BST
Seven people have been summoned to court in connection with a fatal collision in Lincolnshire from almost two years ago.

The incident took place in Counter Drain Drove, Tongue End, near Bourne, on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The collision sadly led to the death of a 28-year-old male passenger.

Following an investigation into the incident, six men and one woman have been summoned to court in connection with the death, Lincolnshire Police has said.

Two are accused of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm. They are:

  • Bailey Fitzgerald, 29, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck
  • Sam Johnson, 26, of Clough Road, Gosberton Risegate

The remainder are accused of conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm. They are:

  • Scott Biggs, 33, of Spalding Common, Spalding
  • Sam Clift, 35, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck
  • Josh Copnell, 22, of Rose Lane, Pinchbeck
  • Vanessa Gratton, 31, of West Parade, Spalding
  • Max Prior, 21, of London Road, Spalding

They are due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

