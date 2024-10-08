Kieran Staff. Photo: Lincs Police

A county lines trafficker from the West Midlands who helped to supply Class A drugs to the streets of Sleaford was today (Tuesday) jailed for three years.

Kieran Staff, 40, was arrested at an address in Dudley Street, West Bromwich, on June 11 after an investigation led by the Metropolitan Police.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Staff was found to have an operational role running two "drugs lines" which were found at the address.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said analysis of the phones showed 15 different days between April and June where Class A drugs were advertised and movements between West Bromwich, Nottingham and Sleaford.

Mr Howes told the court Staff's primary role was to stay in the West Midlands and run the two lines but on the final occasion he was spotted in Sleaford.

Threats were also made to runners from the phones, Mr Howes added.

No drugs or cash was found after Staff's arrest.

Staff, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin over a three month period.

The court heard Staff entered his guilty pleas on a basis that he was addicted to both cannabis and cocaine at the time of his offending and had run up a £5,000 debt to his dealers which he needed to repay.

Stefan Fox, mitigating for Staff, said: "It is not his chain which he is operating, but he is doing it for others.

"There are others higher up the totem pole than him."

Mr Fox told the court Staff was a 40-year-old with significant difficulties.

"He spent three years working in the West Midlands, with his family, but then regressed," Mr Fox added.

Passing sentence Recorder Graham Huston told Staff: "For three months you were in charge of the blue line comprising of two phones.

"You took orders and organised runners and occasionally visited the locations in Sleaford."

Recorder Huston added: "You were prepared to threaten violence when things did not go your way."