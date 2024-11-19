Sleaford man is charged with causing collision resulting in death of a 38 year old woman
A 38-year-old man has been charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drink, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A force statement said Samuel Simpkins of Alexandra Road, Sleaford, has also been charged with causing death by driving while uninsured and without a licence, and driving while over the specified limit for a controlled drug.
He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 21.
“The charges follow an investigation into a collision which sadly led to the death of a 38-year-old woman at South Rauceby on Wednesday January 3, 2024,” said the statement.
Lincolnshire Police had reported that a black BMW had collided with a tree just after midnight on Wednesday, January 3, on Cliffe View, South Rauceby.