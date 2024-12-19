Sleaford pair face jail after admitting drugs conspiracy

Lincoln Crown Court

A man and woman from Sleaford face jail after they admitted conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoey Cook, 36, and Lee Dutton, 39, both of Jubilee Grove, Sleaford, pleaded guilty to two drugs charges during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

The pair admit conspiring to supply the Class A drugs heroin and cocaine between January 1, 2022 and September 17, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug cannabis between the same dates.

Stuart Lody, defending Cook, told the court she had no previous convictions and asked for a probation report on her behalf.

"There is also the issue of her children," Mr Lody added.

Tom Heath, defending Dutton, told the court he had been out of trouble for a number of years and asked for a medical report on his client.

"He is blind in one eye and has only 40 per cent vision in the other," Mr Heath explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge James House KC agreed to adjourn sentence but warned both defendants that "jail is the likely outcome."

Both defendants were granted bail and will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on February 7.