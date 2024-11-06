Three and a half years jail for ABH, strangulation and malicious wounding

Saul (Jake) Walker. Photo: Lincs Police

A 22 year old man who attacked his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to a total of three and a half years in prison.

Saul Walker, also known as Jake Walker, had split from his then girlfriend the day before he went to her home in the early hours of a Sunday morning in February 2024, in the village of Holten Le Clay, East Lindsey.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Walker smashed the front door and entered the house, pulled his ex-girlfriend to the floor who scrambled to her feet and fled the house to call for help from neighbours.

As she left, she saw Walker pull out a black case from his trousers and saw that he had a machete. As she ran, she then heard noises of pain coming from a friend who was still in the house at the time.

Walker fled the scene and an intense media campaign ensued to locate him.

On Monday (November 4) Saul Walker, of no fixed address in Humberside, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court charged with actual bodily harm of a 21-year-old woman, intentional strangulation of a 21-year-old woman and unlawful and malicious wounding of a 21-year-old man. He was sentenced to a total of three and a half years in jail.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “After he was arrested, an investigation began where evidence emerged around his behaviour which demonstrated that Walker’s ex-girlfriend had been subjected to a string of domestic violence and coercive incidents.

“The unquestionable bravery of Walker’s ex-girlfriend provided vital evidence to charge Walker who was, on Monday November 4, sentenced to 10 months for actual bodily harm, 12 months for intentional strangulation and 20 months for unlawful and malicious wounding, all to run concurrently.”

The officer in charge of the case, DS Kate Woods said afterwards: “This violent and coercive man has been sentenced thanks to the incredible bravery demonstrated by his ex-partner. Nobody should be subjected to such behaviour, and we will do everything in our power to bring perpetrators of harmful and coercive behaviour before the courts.”