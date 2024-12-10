Van driver jailed after fatal crash

Lincoln Crown Court

A speeding and impatient van driver who killed a woman and seriously injured three other people, including her brother, during a fatal crash was jailed on Monday (December 9) for seven-and-half years.

Self-employed joiner Uldis Stepins, 47, lost control of his van after he tried to overtake a lorry tanker in heavy rain on the B1225 at Market Stainton.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Stepins hit standing water after passing the tanker and careered into the opposite carriageway where it collided with a Hyundai i10 car which was travelling to a music festival in Horncastle.

Jasmine Gower, 29, who was a rear seat passenger in the Hyundai, died at the scene of the collision which occurred just after 5.30pm on August 4, 2023.

Her brother, Cameron Cotterill, was also taken to hospital along with the driver of the Hyundai and another passenger in the car. All had suffered multiple fractures.

Dashcam footage which was played in court showed Stepins passing the tanker in "bad conditions."

Andrew Peat, prosecuting, said: "There was a large amount of standing water everywhere.

"The maneouvre was obviously dangerous. The footage proves the defendant's van was travelling in excess of the 60mph limit," Mr Peat explained. "But the speed limit for the defendant's van was 50mph."

Stepins, of Crowland Avenue, Grimsby, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Jasmine Gower by dangerous driving and three further offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

After his arrest Stepins gave a prepared statement in which he said he decided to overtake the tanker to avoid the spray it was kicking up, but his progess was then halted by standing water.

David Eager, mitigating for Stepins, admitted: "The defendant knows he has destroyed a family, because he has a family himself."

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Gower: "It can only be impatience which can have made you take the bad decision to overtake the lorry."

Judge Sjolin Knight added: "In those conditions that was not just speeding, but a dangerous speed for the conditions.”

Stepins was banned from driving for 13 years, and must take an extended re-test.