Dillon Langton-Biggs, 32, failed to appear in court after he was charged with drink driving and driving without insurance offences.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to locate a wanted man, who they believe could be in the Market Rasen area.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said they believe he is in the Market Rasen area.

Anyone who has seen him or has any other information, is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected] quoting 21000739005 in the subject line.