'We will seek you out': Police warning after man, 29, is charged with supplying drugs at Butlins
Eight people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following a call from security staff at the holiday centre on Roman Bank on September 7.
They had discovered bags of white substances believed to be drugs, scales, cash and other drug related paraphernalia while attending an incident at the venue.
One of the men – Joe Mulholland, 29, of Tulketh Brow, Preston – has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B (ketamine) and class C (nitrous oxide).
Detective Inspector Kara Nicholson of Skegness CID said: "When visiting Lincolnshire the strong message is - don’t bring your drugs into our county, because we will seek you out, arrest and deal with you robustly.
"This insidious activity is not welcome and will not be tolerated here."
A further three men from Preston, aged 28 and one aged 27, were given conditional cautions. Four other men from the Preston and Chorley areas were interviewed and released.
Mulholland is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on September 18.