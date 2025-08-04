Woman due in court after deaths of two boys in Sutton on Sea car crash
The boys, aged six and eight, were killed after the car they were in collided with another vehicle on the A52 on Monday, October 2, 2023.
Another passenger in the back seat of their car was hurt, and three people in the other vehicle were seriously injured.
The collision triggered an investigation by officers at Lincolnshire Police.
Now Amy Sheppard, who lives on Mumby Road in Huttoft, has been charged with five offences. She was driving the car in which the two boys were passengers.
Ms Sheppard is accused of two offences of causing death by careless driving and three offences of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Lincolnshire Police reports that Ms Sheppard is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 28.