Woman summoned to court over collision where two teens died at North Rauceby
A 35-year-old woman has been summoned to court following the deaths of two teenagers on the A17 in a collision at North Rauceby.
According to Lincolnshire Police, Natasha Allarakhia, of Turner Crescent, Norwich, is accused of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and one offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The summons follows a police investigation into a collision at North Rauceby which sadly led to the deaths of a 17-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The two rear seat passengers in this car, were also seriously injured in the collision.
Ms Allarakhia is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 15, 2025.