Lincoln Crown Court

A man who was found guilty of sexually abusing an under-age Skegness girl was today (Friday) jailed for seven years.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Brown, 35, will also have to serve an extended period of four years on licence folllowing his release from jail after a judge said he was entirely satisfied that he posed a risk as a "dangerous offender."

Brown, who was previously from Skegnees but now lives in Coventry, had denied three sexual offences but was convicted after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in which he represented himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Brown "targeted" the teenager during an incident which took place in Skegness on 10 August 2020.

His abuse began by kissing the girl, touching her breasts and then putting a hand in her shorts, the court was told. He then made the girl touch him in a sexual manner.

Brown, of Whitmore Park Road, Coventry, was found guilty of two charges of sexual activity with a child and one charge of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Passing sentence Recorder Graham Huston told Brown there was a great disparity of age with his victim and an element of grooming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Huston said he was also satisfied that his victim had suffered severe psychiatric harm.

"You have ruined a young girl's life," Recorder Huston insisted.

Recorder Huston added that he had no doubt Brown qualfied as a dangerous offender and was suitable for an extended sentence to protect the public.

"I have observed you during your trial. You are a deceitful indidvidual," Recorder Huston explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Bradley, prosecuting, argued the victim had suffered severe psychiatric problems as a result of the abuse inflicted by Brown.

Miss Bradley also explained Brown was 30 years of age when the abuse took place meaning there was a large disparity of age to the under-age victim.

The victim, who can not be named to protect her anonymity, read out a moving impact statement during the sentence hearing.

She described suffering from constant panic attacks and trouble sleeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everday I feel like I am losing a battle with myself," she explained.

"What you did took everything from me."

She added: "I hate that I will never be able to get my normal self back."

In a second statement the victim's mother described how the abuse had impacted her daughter's education and left her unwilling to leave the house in the five years since the offending.

"She has flashbacks to the abuse when she is touched by people," she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his statement the girl's father said he believed his daughter would never be the same.

Brown was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will limit his future contact with children and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.