Covid causes huge driving instructor demand

The annual decline in driving instructors (ADIs) was compounded by the baby boom in 2003/2004, meaning there would have already been a natural backlog of pupils requiring instructors in 2020, with those babies reaching the age of 17.

But with driving tests halted for more than 260 days due to Covid restrictions, the backlog has sky-rocketed to an estimated 1,160,000 pupils having to wait for suspended tests. With pupils not gaining their licences, instructors are unable to continue taking on new learners.

Instructors are working on average 55.81 percent over normal capacity but they still can't keep up with demand, so the only way to cut the current waiting list of nine months for learner drivers is to recruit more ADIs.

Glyn Morgan, Managing Director of UDrive MSM Driving School, said: "UDrive has a great reputation: we have never struggled to fill our waiting lists, but it means we are currently turning away hundreds of new learners a week. We hate having to say no to people desperate to use our instructors.

"Learning to drive is such a personal experience and you have to be totally comfortable with your instructor. As a service provider, it hurts to let people down.

"UDrive has no way of knowing who they will go to instead; of course there is a chance they will find an adequate instructor elsewhere, but there are a lot of poor instructors out there in other companies, due to substandard training and little ongoing support. I feel a personal responsibility for everyone contacting us. I wish we were able to help every learner but it is just impossible at the moment without more instructors."

UDrive are recruiting additional instructors in Lincoln, Gainsborough, Grantham and Sleaford, as well as branching out to other areas.

There has never been a better time to become a driving instructor. Job security for new ADIs is absolutely guaranteed, and driving schools have been able to raise their franchisees’ hourly rates as a result of increased public appreciation for the service they provide.

UDrive Franchise offers the benefits of being your own boss without the risks involved with having your own business.

To become an ADI, you must have had a driving licence for more than four years and pass a DBS check. If you have any points on your license, the DVSA will consider the seriousness of the offences and decide whether you can start the training process.

You must also have an enjoyment of driving, be personable, have the ability to adapt to each individual, be reliable, good concentration, have good time management and plenty of patience.