Craft kits will teach about Remembrance

With Remembrance Day just around the corner and this year feeling like it has a particular poignancy, due to covid and events in Afghanistan, Radha Borthayre said although serious topics, they are important for children to learn about, and understand the history of their country.

The 38-year-old former STEM teacher is founder of Ruskington-based Little Crafters Boxes which helps parents encourage to get interested in crafts and construction skills. She this year decided to design a craft kit like no other this year, to help teach children about Remembrance Day.

They will also hopefully raise some money for the Help for Heroes charity that supports wounded service personnel and their families.

The company will be donating £1 from every Remembrance Day order to the charity. It is a national event, and anyone can order a box, or a single product from the collection until October 25, 2021.

Radha said: “I feel honoured that we can be part of this in 2021, and give something so important back to the British community, and such a great charity”.

The mail order kits are packed with craft activities that children can do with their families.

There is a special edition of the company’s STEAM loaded magazine with the box, which includes an interview with chairman of Ruskington Parish Council, Graham Conway, whose grandad fought in the First World War, and Peter Cunningham, a retired RAF engineer, who tells us all about how biplanes were used.

