Firefighters were busy overnight tackling a major fire at an agricultural premises near Sleaford.

Six fire crews were needed at the farm fire at Aslackby overnight.

The incident was reported at 8pm on Monday at a farm on Millthorpe Lane, Aslackby and at its height, six fire appliances were on the scene.

The fire service said that due to the large amounts of smoke in the area, residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

