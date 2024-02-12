Crews called to chimney fires in Sleaford area properties
Sleaford firefighters have been called to two chimney fires in the last couple of days
According to a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement, crews from Sleaford and Billinghay were called out on Saturday to a chimney fire on Grantham Road, Sleaford.
A spokesman said that soot in chimney had caught alight. Crews removed all fuel from a log burner to extinguish the fire.
On Friday a chimney fire was reported at a property on Bloxholm Road, Roxholm shortly after 1.30pm.
Soot had caught fire within chimney. Chimney rods and a stirrup pump were used to extinguish it in this case.
It was said to have been caused by a build up of soot within the chimney breast.