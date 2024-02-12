Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement, crews from Sleaford and Billinghay were called out on Saturday to a chimney fire on Grantham Road, Sleaford.

A spokesman said that soot in chimney had caught alight. Crews removed all fuel from a log burner to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday a chimney fire was reported at a property on Bloxholm Road, Roxholm shortly after 1.30pm.

Soot had caught fire within chimney. Chimney rods and a stirrup pump were used to extinguish it in this case.