Fires at Metheringham and Claypole.

Two Lincoln crews were sent to a woodland fire in Metheringham just after 1.30pm, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

The blaze damaged around 50m x 50m of grassland and scrubland, before being put out using a hose and beaters.

Grantham and Sleaford fire crews were later needed at Claypole just after 9pm.