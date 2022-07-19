Crews from across Lincolnshire tackle four-storey property fire in Boston

Crews from Boston, Kirton, Leverton, Donington, Sleaford, and Billinghay all attended the outbreak at Haven Village, off London Road.
They were assisted by both aerial appliances and relief crews from Market Rasen, Gainsborough, Brant Broughton, Waddington, and Lincoln South.
The fire – reported shortly before 2pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 19) – was located in a ground floor flat.
No casualties have so far been reported.
Earlier this evening, Divisional Commander of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Matt King posted an image on Twitter of the service’s response to the fire, writing ‘crews continuing to work extremely hard in searing heat to get this under control’.
He noted it was the first time in 25 years he had seen both aerial appliances at one incident.
"That’s what they’re there for though and we’d have been struggling without them,” he wrote. “Definitely stopped further fire spread.”