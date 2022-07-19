Crews from across Lincolnshire tackle four-storey property fire in Boston

A photo from the scene of the four-storey property fire off London Road, Boston, shared by Matt King of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue on Twitter.

Crews from Boston, Kirton, Leverton, Donington, Sleaford, and Billinghay all attended the outbreak at Haven Village, off London Road.

They were assisted by both aerial appliances and relief crews from Market Rasen, Gainsborough, Brant Broughton, Waddington, and Lincoln South.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire – reported shortly before 2pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 19) – was located in a ground floor flat.

No casualties have so far been reported.

Earlier this evening, Divisional Commander of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Matt King posted an image on Twitter of the service’s response to the fire, writing ‘crews continuing to work extremely hard in searing heat to get this under control’.

He noted it was the first time in 25 years he had seen both aerial appliances at one incident.