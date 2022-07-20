Crews remain at scene of Boston apartment block fire

A scene from the fire at Haven Village, shared by Ben Illsley, group manager with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

The incident at Haven Village, off London Road, was reported to the emergency services shortly before 2pm and attracted a large-scale response from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Crews from Boston, Kirton, Leverton, Donington, Sleaford, and Billinghay all attended the outbreak.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were assisted by both aerial appliances and relief crews from Market Rasen, Gainsborough, Brant Broughton, Waddington, and Lincoln South.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said four crews and the two aerial appliances remain on site this morning.

They said members will be working with building control on such matters as to see if any measures need to be taken to make the building safe.

Fire investigations should be taking place later today, they added.

A number of homes were evacuated as a result of the fire and it is still believed there were no casualties.

It comes as the service urges the public to remain vigilant after wildfires broke out across Lincolnshire during yesterday’s heatwave.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has now stood down from major incident status following a day that saw crews across the county battling blazes in record temperatures of 40C.