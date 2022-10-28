Call police on 101.

A staggering 100 items are being held by Lincolnshire Police after a spate of thefts in the area.

Gemma Skipworth, Detective Sergeant leading the case, said: “We have received numerous reports of thefts in the Chapel St Leonards area, particularly from caravans and motor vehicles.

"We have been working closely with the local community to investigate this spate of crimes, which we know are linked.

"Acting on intelligence, we searched a residential address in South Road, Chapel St Leonards, and seized a number of stolen items and we are now looking to reunite over 100 exhibits of stolen property with their rightful owners.”

The exhibits items recovered include phones, tablets, televisions, jewellery, handbags, clothing, perfume, tools, fishing equipment, and other assorted items. We are now attempting to establish ownership and would ask any member of the public to please come forward if they have not already reported thefts.

Lee St Quinton, Chief Inspector for East Lindsey at Lincolnshire Police, said: “We understand that this spate of thefts has caused unease among the Chapel St Leonards community, and we hope that these arrests and the recovery of items will provide reassurance to the residents and visitors of the village.”