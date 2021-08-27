29 racial hate crimes recorded in Skegness over past year

Coastal policing priorities have been outlined by Skegness Police.

The statistics were released by Lincolnshire Police at the request of Coun Mark Anderson, who claims he has also been the victim of hate crime.

They cover the period August 1, 2020, to July 28, 2021.

There were four crimes related to disability, one regarding religion, five with sexual orientation and three regarding transgender.

Coast Inspector Colin Haigh commented: "We investigate all reports of hate crimes and we encourage people to continue to report all incidents.”

This was among a number of questions put forward to the police at the meeting of Skegness Town Council.

He also asked about the strategy for policing on the coast as there "was no mention in the Police Crime Commission Report for the coast".

Coun Haigh explained: "I am responsible for the tactical delivery for Coastal Policing services and I work to

deliver the priorities set by the Chief Constable.

"They are:

• Stop crime and anti-social behaviour

• Protect from harm

• Help those in need

The current local priorities for the Coast area are:

• Fatal 4

• Crime and ASB in the town centre

• Off road bikes, quads and E-scooters

"The Coast team organise regular days of action in order to meet these priorities and we set daily tasks in areas of concern."

He also pointed out the PCC can be contacted [email protected] in relation to any questions regarding his report.

Another question was regarding vehicles speeding in residential area following complaints from residents regarding, who also claimed their vehicles had been damaged and drivers just drive off.

"Fatal 4 (including speeding) is a Coast priority and forms the basis for the teams daily tasking," said Coun Haigh.

"On July 26 and 28 we had two high profile days of action in the Skegness area where we brought staff in from across Lincolnshire to support the local team and we were also joined by the national Project Edward

coordinators.

"I am a great believer in Community Speed Watch schemes as they work with the police team to educate, deter and build an evidence base for more targeted enforcement.

"This may be something that the Council want to revisit."