294 cannabis plants seized with one man remanded into custody

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of drugs after 294 cannabis plants were seized.

Lincolnshire Police said they received intelligence that suspected drug production activity was being undertaken at a disused warehouse in Mablethorpe,

Neighbourhood Policing Team officers applied for a warrant to search the property which was granted by the Magistrate.

A team of officers executed a warrant at a disused warehouse on Enterprise Road, Mablethorpe yesterday (24 March).

As a result, 294 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized, but initial estimates suggest a street value of approximately £250,000.

Robert Ndreu, 36, of Enterprise Road, Mablethorpe, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the production of drugs – class B (cannabis). He was later charged and remanded into police custody overnight before appearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

He has been remanded into custody once again and will appear before Lincoln Crown Court on 28 April.