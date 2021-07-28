37 motorists stopped by police in Skegness in 'Slow Down, Save Lives' operation

Teams have been out across the resort today (Wednesday) as part of the #Fatal4 day of action, run in conjunction with the Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) speed enforcement week.

Officers from Boston, Horncastle and Spilsby joined Skegness Police to help spread the word that 'speed kills'.

The day was part of a continuing campaign - Project Edward (Every Day Without A Road Death) - after the public identified speeding as a priority concern in Skegness.

PCSO Dave Bunker at the speed check in Addlethorpe.

Today's speed checks took place in Wainfleet Road, Lincoln Road, Everingtons Lane, Burgh Road, Queens Road Drummond Road and March Lane, Orby.

Thirty drivers were stopped and advised, seven received Traffic Offence Reports (TOR) that could lead to prosecutions, one E-scooter was seized for 'no insurance or licence' offences, and another vehicle was seized by the police response team for 'no insurance'.

The Skegness Standard joined the team checking speed in Chapel Road, Addlethorpe, where residents had complained about motorists exceeding the 30mph limit past their homes.

PCSO Dave Bunker said it was not the aim of the police to hand out tickets. "We'd like to come back from these operations not having had to stop motorists or issue any TORs because then we would know the word about speeding was getting out," he said.

"However, today was busy and it is not just visitors - many locals have been stopped who should know the speed limits."

Sgt Geoff Harris, who accompanied the team in Addlethorpe, said: "No-one can appreciate what it is like when you have to knock on a door and tell a relative that someone has died due to a speeding motorist.

"What we fail to understand is that when people complain to us about speeding and we take action, some have to go on social media to warn drivers. It makes no sense."