40 drivers stopped as Skegness police campaign to stop speeding continues

Forty drivers were stopped in a day when a countywide campaign launched by a Skegness PCSO moved to Burgh le Marsh and Orby.

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 8:04 am
The police #Fatal4 campaign to stop speeding is continuing.
One driver was reported for summons to court for travelling 50mph in a 30mph limit and 11 traffic offence reports were issued, according to PCSO Dave Bunker.

He tweeted that the Fatal 4 Safety Team had been in operation with the assistance of Boston police and PCSO Rachel Braim.

Speed checks have also taken place in Skegness.

PCSO Bunker said: "Whilst conducting speed checks on St Andrew's Drive, we were approached by a family expressing their thanks for our intervention as they thought speeding was a problem in the area. Thank you for your positive feedback."