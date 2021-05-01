40 drivers stopped as Skegness police campaign to stop speeding continues

The police #Fatal4 campaign to stop speeding is continuing.

One driver was reported for summons to court for travelling 50mph in a 30mph limit and 11 traffic offence reports were issued, according to PCSO Dave Bunker.

He tweeted that the Fatal 4 Safety Team had been in operation with the assistance of Boston police and PCSO Rachel Braim.

Speed checks have also taken place in Skegness.