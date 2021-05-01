40 drivers stopped as Skegness police campaign to stop speeding continues

One driver was reported for summons to court for travelling 50mph in a 30mph limit and 11 traffic offence reports were issued, according to PCSO Dave Bunker.
He tweeted that the Fatal 4 Safety Team had been in operation with the assistance of Boston police and PCSO Rachel Braim.
Speed checks have also taken place in Skegness.
PCSO Bunker said: "Whilst conducting speed checks on St Andrew's Drive, we were approached by a family expressing their thanks for our intervention as they thought speeding was a problem in the area. Thank you for your positive feedback."