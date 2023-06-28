A number of arrests were made after 52 vehicles were stopped in random checks by Lincolnshire Police for drink and drugs offences along the coast.

Lincolnshire Police have made random checks along the coast.

Some of those arrested were charged, including a 61-year-old Skegness man on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle over the prescribed alcohol limit.

The operation was the one of several planned across the coast as part of the Summertime Policing Plan launched by Lincolnshire Police across the east coast

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest arrests were made in the Skegness and Ingoldmells area.

As well as enforcement taking place, drivers were also educated on speeding awareness and road safety.

Results of the checks are as follows:

A 39-year-old man from Kettering, Northamptonshire, was stopped and identified to have no insurance. He was found to be driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence. He has been reported for offences.

Andrew Higgins aged 61, of Station Road, Ilkeston, was stopped in Skegness. He was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle over the prescribed alcohol limit. He has been charged with the offence and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Lincoln Magistrates Court in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman, aged 35, from Skegness, was issued a Traffic Offence Report for failing to have a valid MOT.

A man, aged 19 from Skegness, was arrested on suspicion of driving whist disqualified, driving without valid motor insurance, possession of a controlled substance class A, and for driving a vehicle on a road with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. The male has been released under investigation. The vehicle was seized for no insurance. Investigations are ongoing.

A man, aged 28, from Coventry was stopped in Skegness. Following checks, he was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle on a road with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. The male has been released under investigation whilst we wait for his blood sample to be analysed. Investigations are ongoing.

Emma Jervis, aged 32, from Aikman Avenue, Leicester, was arrested following a Road Traffic Collision on Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to co-operate with a roadside test. She will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Coast Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton added: “We have implemented the drink and drug stop check as part of the summertime policing plan to make the coastal road network the safest that they can be for residents and visitors alike.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank other agencies we work closely with including the council and RNL and the public for their continued support as we prepare for another busy summer season on the Lincolnshire Coast. Additional officers will be visible throughout the main resorts all summer undertaking a wide range of proactive initiatives in an effort to make the Coastal District the safest place to live, work and visit.”

To report a crime, call 101, and always call 999 in an emergency.