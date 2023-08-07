The stop-checks took place on Friday evening and are designed to prevent, detect and deter drink and drug-driving, and form part of the Force’s Summertime Policing Plan.Checks were carried out on the A52 and surrounding area. While the majority of motorists passed tests with no issue, action was taken in four instances:• A female driver was arrested on suspicion of driving over the drink-drive limit. Beth Massarella, 31, of Windsor View, Rossington, near Doncaster, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the legal limit. She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, later this month.• One search was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act, resulting in seizure of cannabis. The man, in his 50s and from the local area, has been referred for an intensive rehabilitation course.• Two further document offences were also identified, against separate drivers.Already this summer police have carried out a number of these checks across the coast.

Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton said: “We are passionate about keeping our considerable road network as safe as possible. While the majority of motorists stay on the right side of the law, we know that there is a minority who do not – which is why we carry out these stop checks.“Those who drive on our roads above the legal limit for alcohol or with drugs in their system are putting themselves and others at risk, which can lead to potentially fatal consequences.“We’ll continue to carry out these checks during the summer and it forms a key part of our overall plan.“We want those who visit our coast to feel safe, which is why we have more officers on duty during the summer. They will be visible, focused on several initiatives including working with our local pubs, bars and restaurants, providing crime prevention advice to caravan owners along the coast, and ensuring our beaches are safe for everyone to enjoy.”