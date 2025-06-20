‘A sexual predator’ - Boston man who groomed teen with gifts and illegal drugs jailed for 11 years

Handed an 11-year prison sentence ... Brian Baverstock, 54, of Freiston Road, Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A Boston man who groomed a teenager with gifts and illegal drugs before sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions has been sentenced to serve 11 years in prison, Lincolnshire Police has said.

Brian Baverstock, 54, of Freiston Road, received the sentence following a six-day trial at Lincoln Crown Court, the force said in a statement today (Friday, June 20).

Speaking after the case, Det Con Aaron Gorman said: “Baverstock is a sexual predator who groomed and manipulated the victim with gifts and illegal drugs to gain her confidence. He then exploited this trust to commit these reprehensible acts.

“This conviction ensures that he can no longer harm others, providing reassurance that justice has been served through due process. We take all reports of sexual offences with the utmost seriousness.

“Our investigations are exhaustive and relentless, dedicated to exposing the truth and securing justice. Those who commit these offences will be held fully accountable, with every effort made to bring them to justice and protect the community from further harm.”

Police said following the young person’s allegations that led to the case, Baverstock was arrested and a search of his property was carried out. During this search, a set of scales, just under 60 grams of cannabis, 73 tablets believed to be diazepam, and just under 14 grams of cocaine were found – quantities consistent with a supplier at street level of such drugs, the force said.

During its investigation into Baverstock, a number of historical drug and violence-related offences also came to light, dating back to 2019, the force added.

Both of these discoveries led to further charges, it said.

The case against Baverstock concluded yesterday (Thursday, June 19), the force said.

Outlining the result, it said:

Baverstock was found guilty of two counts of assault by penetration with a part of body and sentenced to 11 years in prison for each count, with terms running concurrently.

He also denied two counts of sexual assault, but was found guilty of those and sentenced to two years for each, as well as supplying cannabis which resulted in a six-month sentence. Those sentences will also run concurrently.

Baverstock pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, and possession of Class C drugs, and received a one-week sentence for each, which will also run concurrently.

He also pleaded guilty to historic offences dating back to 2019 of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, supply of Class A drugs, supply of cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cannabis; he was sentenced to serve terms of two months, one month, 16 months, two months and, two months respectively, again, all concurrently.

Baverstock was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will appear on the Sex Offenders Register for life.