About 200 cannabis plants found at property in Boston - police thank public for information, man appears in court

The force says it discovered about 200 cannabis plants at a property in Robin Hoods Walk on Wednesday morning as a result information supplied by the community.
“The information provided by the public allowed us to secure a warrant and visit the property in a matter of days,” a spokesman for the force said. “We would like to thank members of the community for their help,” they added.
On Thursday, Silvestras Zaripovas, 32, of Robins Hood Walk, in Boston, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in relation to the incident.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of producing the controlled class B drug cannabis and also to dishonestly using, without due authority, a quantity of electricity. He was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date for sentencing.