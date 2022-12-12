Addict jailed 14 years for killing "loving dad" in hit and run in Skegness

A cannabis user who killed a "loving dad" when he repeatedly reversed into him in a stolen van was today (Mon) jailed for 14 and half years.

James Britton, known as Jimmy, was tragically killed in the incident

James Britton, 37, died in hospital eight days after being rundown by a Ford Transit van which being driven by Jonathon Wilson.

Another man, Jamie Cram, 21, suffered a life threatening abdominal injury and other injuries after Wilson ran him down in the van before colliding with Mr Britton.

Both incidents occurred in Everingtons Lane, Skegness, on 10 November 2021.

Jonathon Wilson has been jailed for over 14 years

Lincoln Crown Court heard Wilson had been abusing cannabis from the age of 14 and was suffering from psychotic delusions that he was being chased by people who wanted to kill him.

Wilson, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at a hearing earlier this year.

He had been charged with murder but the Crown Prosecution Service accepted he was suffering a psychotic condition due to his substance misuse in the month leading up to the collisions.

Wilson also admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm to Mr Cram, and breaching a suspended sentence for three assaults on emergency workers committed on 7 October 2021.

Mr Britton, from Skegness, who was known as Jimmy, suffered multiple injuries and died in hospital on 18 November last year.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Wilson he had seen CCTV of of him driving the stolen van at Mr Cram shortly after 3.50pm on 10 November, 2021.

"You were driving in excess of 40mph when you drove at Mr Cram," Judge Hirst said.

Judge Hirst said Mr Britton was then among a group of concerned residents who had come to the scene because of Wilson's behaviour that day.

"The van you were driving reversed into Mr Britton as he bent down to pick something up," Judge Hirst added.

"About five times you edged forward before reversing into Mr Britton."

The court heard Mr Britton managed to crawl to the verge but Wilson drove past shouting "That's what you deserve now."

Wilson was arrested after a 15 minute police pursuit.

