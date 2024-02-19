Adi Whiting murder investigation: Police charge a 34 year-old woman in Boston
Adi Whiting, 35, sadly died in hospital following an alleged assault in Witham Street, Boston, on January 14.
On Saturday, police released the following update:
“We have charged a 34-year-old woman with assisting an offender in connection with our investigation into the death of Adrian Whiting,” a force spokesperson said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Katya Tsoneva, of Red Lion Street, Boston, was arrested on 15 February and charged yesterday afternoon (16 February).
“The offence is alleged to have taken place on 15 January.
“She appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 17 February) and has been released on bail for a hearing at Crown Court on 18 March.”
A 35-year-old man, Maksim Iliev, of Union Street, Boston, was previously charged with grievous bodily harm wounding with intent in connection with this incident. He has since been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday).
• A post mortem was carried out on Mr Whiting at Leicester Royal Infirmary on February 12. The coroner confirmed the provisional cause of death was a head injury. The inquest was then adjourned pending the criminal investigation.