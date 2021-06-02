Alcoholic from Skegness given last chance by judge

Lincoln Crown Court.

Callum Jarratt was spoken to by an officer about an unrelated matter when he was seen in Horncastle.

Thomas Welshman, prosecuting, today (Wednesday) said “The defendant drove off at speed.

“He drove along the A158 pursued by officers but eventually they lost sight of him.

“He was seen shortly afterwards at Langworth where officers activated a stinger device.”

Jarratt slowed down but managed to continue driving on to Greetwell where he was detained. He was given a breath test which produced a reading of 85 mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of breath putting him more than twice over the legal limit of 35 mgs.

Mr Welshman said “The defendant was interviewed and admitted drinking a considerable amount of alcohol. He made reference to his depression and the medication he was taking.”

Jarratt, 30, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness, admitted charges of dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol arising from the incident on 31 May 2020.

He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker as a result of a separate incident on 4 February this year.

Mr Welshman said “Just before 5pm the defendant was arrested in relation to an unrelated matter.

“Whilst he was being booked into the Skegness custody suite he became aggressive and spat at a police sergeant. The spittle hit the officer’s arm.”

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said Jarratt has sought help with his drinking and has been co-operating with the probation service.

“He has shown clear expressions of remorse and regret.”

Jarratt was given a 15 month jail sentence suspended for two years with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six month alcohol treatment requirement. He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pass an extended retest before he can legally drive again.

Judge John Pini QC warned Jarratt “If you get drunk again over the next two years and commit another offence you will have no mitigation and will go straight to prison.