Alcoholic Skegness man spat at police officer

Callum Jarratt, 30, of Wainfleet Road admitted assaulting a police officer when he appeared before
District Judge Peter Veits sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.
Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Jarratt had been arrested on another matter on February 4 and at the custody suite, spat at the sergeant.
She said he had been sentenced to a community order the previous month.
Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Jarratt was an alcoholic and had expressed his shame at what he had done.
She said he was due to be sentenced at the Crown Court on a dangerous driving charge on June 2 and suggested it might be better to send him there to be sentenced for this offence as well..
Judge Veits told Jarratt that spitting at someone was about the worse kind of assault in the present circumstances and that 'ordinarily' he would have sent him 'straight to custody' for this offence but instead sent him to Lincoln Crown Crown Court for sentence.