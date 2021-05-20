Alcoholic Skegness man spat at police officer

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Callum Jarratt, 30, of Wainfleet Road admitted assaulting a police officer when he appeared before

District Judge Peter Veits sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Jarratt had been arrested on another matter on February 4 and at the custody suite, spat at the sergeant.

She said he had been sentenced to a community order the previous month.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Jarratt was an alcoholic and had expressed his shame at what he had done.

She said he was due to be sentenced at the Crown Court on a dangerous driving charge on June 2 and suggested it might be better to send him there to be sentenced for this offence as well..