Alford man, 22, banned after driving under the influence of cannabis

Court news

David Farnon, 22, of St Wilfrid’s Close, who admitted the offence, was stopped by police while driving his Volkswagen Polo on the A16 at Stickford on March 19.

He admitted to police he had been smoking cannabis and a blood analysis showed a reading of 5.6 micrograms in his blood, the legal limit being two.

Matthew Tye, mitigating, said Farnon fully admitted his responsibility and had cooperated with the police.

He said Farnon had started smoking cannabis at the suggestion of a friend to cope with grief when his grandmother died.