Alford man, 64, admits possession of indecent images of children

Court news

Leslie Robson, 64, of Market Place, admitted to possessing 654 ‘Category A’ images, in addition to 1,279 images in Category B, 73,539 images in Category C, and 15,246 of prohibited images, both moving and non-moving.

Magistrates at Boston were told that the children were both male and female and varied in age between three and 16 years of age and that Robson had accessed them while at work.