Alford man admits driving - while disqualified - for ‘dog breeding’ reasons

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Ricky Byrne, 57, of Station Road, in Willoughby, near Alford, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 23.

Prosecuting, Daniel Pietryka said Byrne was stopped while driving a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A16 at Sutterton at around 11.30pm on May 19.

He said he fully admitted to driving while disqualified, and said that he had to take his dog somewhere.

He said Byrne was subject to a three-year ban imposed in October last year.

Mitigating, Vicky Clayton said he accepted he should not have driven but he had to take his dog for breeding, which was very time-sensitive, and had been let down by the person he had asked to drive him.