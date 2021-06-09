Almost 1,000 Covid fines issued by Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police has issued almost 1,000 fines for breaches of Covid-19-related laws – but fewer have been handed out since restrictions eased.

Human rights campaign groups say rapidly changing rules and "chaotic communications" have led to confusion over the fine system nationally, with some people unaware they were breaking the law.

Figures published by the National Police Chiefs' Council reveal a total of 980 fixed penalty notices were issued by Lincolnshire Police between March 27 last year and May 16 this year.

They include just three fines handed out after April 18 – 75 fewer than the 78 processed in the previous five weeks.

The latest figures cover the easing of restrictions on April 12, which saw the return of outdoor hospitality, non-essential retail and gyms as well as the "rule of six" outdoors.

However, they do not cover the May 17 reopening which saw different households allowed to mix indoors for the first time in months.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins, said: “The recent relaxing of the rules for hospitality venues, other attractions, and accommodation providers have been a welcome relief to those sectors which may have struggled, and which are of huge importance to a county like ours.

“However, we have also got to remember that the easing of restrictions does not mean that lockdown has lifted completely, and we must continue to follow the guidance given. We want to reassure people that if they are concerned about the easing of restrictions that we are still there to protect them and will enforce the rules where necessary.”

Across England and Wales, 120,519 fines were issued by the 43 territorial police forces, British Transport Police and Ministry of Defence for alleged breaches of Covid-19-related laws.

Of those, 5,117 were handed out in the four weeks to May 16, down from 16,699 the month before.

Chairman of the NPCC, Martin Hewitt, said a drop in the number of fines in recent weeks had been expected due to the lifting of restrictions.

But he said police officers would not stop in taking action against rule-breakers across the country.

He added: “For the selfish minority who continue to blatantly break the rules, such as organising or attending illegal indoor gatherings, officers won’t hesitate to take necessary enforcement action."

Of the fines issued in Lincolnshire between March 27 last year and May 16 this year the majority – 930 – were recorded under legislation which covers the restriction of movement and large gatherings.

Under other Covid-19-related regulations, there were 32 for failing to wear a face covering when required, and 11 for breaching international travel rules.

There were also five for breaking business regulations and two for breaches of self-isolation regulations.